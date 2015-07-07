FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lagardere files a public buyout for Lagardere Active Broadcast shares
#Publishing
July 7, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lagardere files a public buyout for Lagardere Active Broadcast shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Lagardere SCA :

* Has filed a public buyout offer on all shares of Lagardere Active Broadcast not held by Lagardere Active, priced at 355 euros ($388.4) per share

* This price represents a premium of 12.3 percent on the final share price (Monday, June 29)

* The offer covers 8229 shares, leading to a maximum acquisition cost, excluding expenses and fees, of around 2.9 million euros for Lagardere Active

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
