BRIEF-GVC sees softening of player activity in Greek market
#Casinos & Gaming
July 8, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GVC sees softening of player activity in Greek market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc :

* Trading update and quarterly dividend declaration

* Announces a positive trading update for six months to June 30, 2015

* Announcing a quarterly dividend of 14.0 euro cents per share

* Sports wagers increased by 19 pct to 823 million euros(H1 2014: 694 million euros) and aggregate sports margin was 8.9 pct

* As announced on May 15, GVC has submitted a proposal with a view to acquiring entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.party

* Talks with Bwin.party are continuing

* Has a presence in Greek market via its partner Centric Multimedia SA

* Company notes that it has registered a softening in player activity in that territory

* It is too early to forecast what, if any, implications will be, and whether they will have a material effect on second half of financial year for our Greek operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
