BRIEF-Serodus proposes rights issue at NOK 2.70/shr

July 8 (Reuters) - Serodus ASA :

* Says has resolved to propose an underwritten rights issue of minimum 25 million Norwegian crowns ($3.06 million) and maximum 30 million crowns at a price of 2.70 crowns per share

* Says has secured underwriting for 25 million crowns in rights issue

* Says underwriters will receive an underwriting fee equal to 3.0 percent of their respective underwriting obligations

* Says proceeds from rights issue will be used to finance company until year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1709 Norwegian crowns)