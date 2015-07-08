FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Serodus proposes rights issue at NOK 2.70/shr
July 8, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Serodus proposes rights issue at NOK 2.70/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Serodus ASA :

* Says has resolved to propose an underwritten rights issue of minimum 25 million Norwegian crowns ($3.06 million) and maximum 30 million crowns at a price of 2.70 crowns per share

* Says has secured underwriting for 25 million crowns in rights issue

* Says underwriters will receive an underwriting fee equal to 3.0 percent of their respective underwriting obligations

* Says proceeds from rights issue will be used to finance company until year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1709 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
