July 8 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* CEO Sven Ivo Brinck will render his post to Zeno Ossko on August 1

* CEO will retire from executive board. He will do so for personal reasons

* New executive spokesperson will be outgoing manager of operational side of business, Zeno Ossko