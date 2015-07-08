FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Independent Oil and Gas says still in talks with parties on funding
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Independent Oil and Gas says still in talks with parties on funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Independent Oil and Gas Plc

* Long term financing is expected to be split between equity and debt with significant majority being debt.

* Potential funder is expected to subscribe for up to 30,012,610 ordinary shares of 1p each

* This would equate to gross proceeds of approximately £7.1m in cash for an equity stake of up to 29.9%

* Debt facility is expected to be completed approximately two months after equity funding and is expected to be available in two tranches

* Is in discussions regarding a contract for a semi-submersible drilling rig to drill Skipper commitment well

* Skipper commitment well is expected to be drilled in mid-2016 Further company coverage:

