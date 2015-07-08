BRIEF-DigiTouch buys 100 percent of E3

July 8 (Reuters) - DigiTouch SpA :

* Buys 100 percent stake in E3 for 3.1 million euros ($3.43 million) and earnout option

* Says completed acquisition of CRM Srl, a holding company of E3

* Earnout option envisages an additional consideration of two times the difference between E3 FY 2015 EBITDA, expected at 750,000 euros, and E3 FY 2014 EBITDA, reported at 640,000 euros

* Acquisition to be paid with company own funds

($1 = 0.9037 euros)