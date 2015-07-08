FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DigiTouch buys 100 percent of E3
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
July 8, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DigiTouch buys 100 percent of E3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - DigiTouch SpA :

* Buys 100 percent stake in E3 for 3.1 million euros ($3.43 million) and earnout option

* Says completed acquisition of CRM Srl, a holding company of E3

* Earnout option envisages an additional consideration of two times the difference between E3 FY 2015 EBITDA, expected at 750,000 euros, and E3 FY 2014 EBITDA, reported at 640,000 euros

* Acquisition to be paid with company own funds

Source text: bit.ly/1G7j7tm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.