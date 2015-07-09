BRIEF-SSH Communications Security receives order from technology company

July 9 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Says global technology company has selected SSH Communications Security’s Universal SSH Key Manager for centralized key management and access control for its business critical infrastructure

* The order represents SSH’s first major UKM delivery within the technology industry

* The initial order received is $0.9 million

* The received order will be recognized between Q3 2015 and Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)