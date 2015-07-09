BRIEF-bwin.party gets proposal for co from GVC at 110p per share

July 9 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Has received a proposal from GVC Holdings Plc to acquire all of outstanding and to be issued share capital of bwin.party at a price of 110 pence per bwin.party share

* Has determined to work with GVC so that they can finalise their offer over coming days

* Can be no guarantee that a formal announcement of a transaction will be made by GVC or any other party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)