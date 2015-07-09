BRIEF-S.Africa's Mediclinic says to repurchase 23.4 mln shares from Mpilo 1

July 9 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Terms announcement relating to proposed restructure of Mpilo 1 BEE transaction

* Mediclinic will repurchase 23,377,488 listed ordinary Mediclinic shares from Mpilo 1

* Mpilo 1 will use portion of proceeds to settle existing funding and fund exit of certain shareholders of MP1 Investment Holdings Proprietary Ltd

* Mpilo 1 will raise additional funding from third party financiers on more favourable and sustainable terms than those pertaining to existing funding

* Lock-In period will be extended by an additional three years to Dec. 31, 2019