July 9, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Mediclinic says to repurchase 23.4 mln shares from Mpilo 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Terms announcement relating to proposed restructure of Mpilo 1 BEE transaction

* Mediclinic will repurchase 23,377,488 listed ordinary Mediclinic shares from Mpilo 1

* Mpilo 1 will use portion of proceeds to settle existing funding and fund exit of certain shareholders of MP1 Investment Holdings Proprietary Ltd

* Mpilo 1 will raise additional funding from third party financiers on more favourable and sustainable terms than those pertaining to existing funding

* Lock-In period will be extended by an additional three years to Dec. 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

