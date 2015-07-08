FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stentys Q2 revenue rises by 40 pct to 1.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Stentys SA :

* Reports 40 percent increase in revenue in Q2 2015, to 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) from 1.1 million euros year-on-year

* H1 revenue is 2.6 million euros versus 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Says that the launch of the Xposition line is progressing as planned and the company consequently remains confident that the technology’s adoption will continue and their growth will accelerate

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

