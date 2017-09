July 9 (Reuters) - Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* Confirms its last forecast

* Sees sales drop to 44.1 million Swiss francs ($46.67 million)(from 51.6 million Swiss francs a year ago) and its profit after tax reduced to 0.1 million francs (from 0.9 million francs as at 30 April 2014) for its full fiscal year 2014/15 Source text: bit.ly/1Hjgs0D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)