July 9 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* Has provided 74 million euros ($81.96 million) in unitranche financing to aluminium tube manufacturer Alltub on behalf of its clients

* Investment supports a broader refinancing of company’s capital structure and provides acquisition financing to support its expansion plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)