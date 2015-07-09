FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theraclion receives additional financing of EUR 1.1 mln from Bpifrance
#Healthcare
July 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Theraclion receives additional financing of EUR 1.1 mln from Bpifrance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Receives an additional financing of 1.1 million euros ($1.22 million) from Bpifrance’s “industrial strategic innovation” program

* Has obtained new funding following achievement of fifth milestone (out of seven) of its TUCE project which is being run in collaboration with Supersonic Imagine

* This financial backing of 1.1 million euros, in form of a repayable advance from Bpifrance was next step after progress made last year and payment of 900,000 euros

* This tranche was unlocked following european clinical trial success and launch of a US fibroadenoma study Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
