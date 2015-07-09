FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Patent marketing firm IP Group secures 30 mln stg debt facility
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Patent marketing firm IP Group secures 30 mln stg debt facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc

* New 30 mlm stg debt facility

* IP Group Plc - secures 30 mln stg, 8-year debt facility from European Investment Bank

* Facility will be disbursed in two tranches and group intends to draw down first tranche shortly

* Provides IP Group with an additional source of long-term capital and represents an evolution in group’s capital structure to support its future growth and development

* Will use proceeds to continue to fund UK niversity spin-out companies as they develop and mature Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.