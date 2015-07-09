FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chip materials maker IQE forms joint venture with Cardiff University
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
July 9, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chip materials maker IQE forms joint venture with Cardiff University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - IQE Plc

* IQE and Cardiff University establish a joint venture

* Joint venture to lead development and commercialization of compound semiconductor technologies in europe

* JV will be jointly owned and jointly controlled by Cardiff University and IQE Plc

* IQE will contribute equipment with a market value of 12 mln stg, which will be matched by a 12 mln stg cash contribution from Cardiff University

* Will also license certain intellectual property to JV

* JV will be established effective from 1 August 2015, which will create a non-cash exceptional gain of approximately 4.7 mln stg in IQE’s accounts

* On that date, IQE will receive and recognise revenue of 2 mln stg relating to IP license

* Both partners see very significant benefits accruing from JV. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.