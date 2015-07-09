BRIEF-Chip materials maker IQE forms joint venture with Cardiff University

July 9 (Reuters) - IQE Plc

* IQE and Cardiff University establish a joint venture

* Joint venture to lead development and commercialization of compound semiconductor technologies in europe

* JV will be jointly owned and jointly controlled by Cardiff University and IQE Plc

* IQE will contribute equipment with a market value of 12 mln stg, which will be matched by a 12 mln stg cash contribution from Cardiff University

* Will also license certain intellectual property to JV

* JV will be established effective from 1 August 2015, which will create a non-cash exceptional gain of approximately 4.7 mln stg in IQE’s accounts

* On that date, IQE will receive and recognise revenue of 2 mln stg relating to IP license

* Both partners see very significant benefits accruing from JV.