BRIEF-Astrazeneca sells non-US global rights for gastroenterology drug to Tillotts Pharma

July 9 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc
* Agreement with Tillotts on Entocort
* Entered into an agreement with Tillotts Pharma AG, part of Zeria Group, for divestment of global rights, outside US, to Entocort
* Tillotts will pay AstraZeneca $215 million upon completion of transaction to acquire rights to sell and develop Entocort capsules and Enema formulations outside US
* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities
* Transaction is expected to complete in second half of 2015, subject to customary closing conditions, and it does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2015.