BRIEF-Astrazeneca sells non-US global rights for gastroenterology drug to Tillotts Pharma
July 9, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca sells non-US global rights for gastroenterology drug to Tillotts Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Agreement with Tillotts on Entocort

* Entered into an agreement with Tillotts Pharma AG, part of Zeria Group, for divestment of global rights, outside US, to Entocort

* Tillotts will pay AstraZeneca $215 million upon completion of transaction to acquire rights to sell and develop Entocort capsules and Enema formulations outside US

* Transaction does not include transfer of any AstraZeneca employees or facilities

* Transaction is expected to complete in second half of 2015, subject to customary closing conditions, and it does not impact AstraZeneca’s financial guidance for 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
