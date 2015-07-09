FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek H1 sales volume down by 1.1 pct to 561 mln uc
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
July 9, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek H1 sales volume down by 1.1 pct to 561 mln uc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek As :

* Consolidated sales volume declined by 1.1 percent in H1 to 561 mln uc, cycling 10 percent volume growth in H1 2014

* International sales volume accounted for 49 percent of total volume in H1 compared to 48 percent H1 2014

* Turkey sales volume declined by 1.4 percent in Q2, while H1 volume figure was down by 4.2 pct to 285 mln uc

* International operations delivered 0.7 percent and 2.2 percent volume growth in Q2 and H1 respectively

* H1 sales volume of international operations reached 277 mln uc

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
