BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek H1 sales volume down by 1.1 pct to 561 mln uc

July 9 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Icecek As :
* Consolidated sales volume declined by 1.1 percent in H1 to 561 mln uc, cycling 10 percent volume growth in H1 2014
* International sales volume accounted for 49 percent of total volume in H1 compared to 48 percent H1 2014
* Turkey sales volume declined by 1.4 percent in Q2, while H1 volume figure was down by 4.2 pct to 285 mln uc
* International operations delivered 0.7 percent and 2.2 percent volume growth in Q2 and H1 respectively
* H1 sales volume of international operations reached 277 mln uc
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)