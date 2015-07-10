FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinepolis reaches agreement in principle on Utopolis takeover
July 10, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kinepolis reaches agreement in principle on Utopolis takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group NV :

* Says over the past few days, it has reached an agreement in principle pertaining to the takeover of the Utopolis group (Utopia SA), subject to certain conditions

* Utopolis comprises 13 cinema complexes located in four countries, i.e. the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Belgium and France

* Will seek approval from Belgian competition authorities with respect to takeover of Belgian cinema complexes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
