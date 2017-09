July 10 (Reuters) - Six Exchange Regulation:

* Is opening an investigation against Accu Holding AG regarding a potential violation of reporting obligations

* Six Exchange Regulation says investigation is connected with the late publication and submission of the 2014 annual report of Accu Holding AG on 15 May 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1HjwA56 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)