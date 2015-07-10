FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q2 operating profit down to NOK 118.4 mln, outlook stable
#Financials
July 10, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q2 operating profit down to NOK 118.4 mln, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q2 gross premiums written 635.8 million Norwegian crowns ($78.62 million), up 17 pct from 542.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net combined ratio 87.0 pct, up from 85.8 pct year ago

* Q2 operating profit 118.4 million Norwegian crowns, down from 174.5 million crowns

* Says overall expectations to 2015 are an operating profit of 600 million crowns, a 22 pct growth in GWP and a net combined ratio of 86 pct, in line with the guiding per Q1 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0874 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

