FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orexo posts wider Q2 loss than expected as Zubsolv growth slows
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 10, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orexo posts wider Q2 loss than expected as Zubsolv growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Orexo

* Q2 earnings after tax were SEK -84.6 million vs year-ago 50.2 million

* Q2 total net revenues amounted to SEK 126.5 million vs year-ago 117.3 million

* Mean forecast for Orexo was Q2 revenues SEK 153 million, earnings after tax SEK -33.3 million - Reuters poll

* Says “second quarter has not met our ambitions of continuous growth in the overall market share of Zubsolv”

* Says overall market for Zubsolv has shown limited dynamics during Q2

* Says total market shares between competing products have only moved marginally

* Says in an effort to further catalyze sales of Zubsolv, we have made changes in commercial leadership structure during Q2

* Says we believe these changes will improve performance this year based on enhanced agility

* Says confident will see good progress in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.