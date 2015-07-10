BRIEF-Reneuron raises 68.4 mln stg via conditional placing

July 10 (Reuters) - Reneuron Group Plc

* Reneuron announces proposed placing to raise 68.4 million stg

* Has raised a total of 68.4 million stg, before expenses, through a conditional placing that will enable company to build on considerable recent progress achieved across its therapeutic programmes

* Proceeds to provide working capital for core cell-based therapeutic programmes and new exosome nanomedicine programme in oncology through to first half of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: