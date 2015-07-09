FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lewis Group referred to National Consumer Tribunal
July 9, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lewis Group referred to National Consumer Tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd

* Lewis Group referred to National Consumer Tribunal

* National credit regulator has referred two of Lewis Group’s operating subsidiaries, Lewis Stores and Monarch Insurance Company Limited, to National Consumer Tribunal

* Referral relates to 3 cases of sale of retrenchment cover to pensioners and self-employed consumers, or sale of disability cover to pensioners under credit life insurance contracts

* NCR has requested tribunal to order refunds to customers impacted by sale of these insurance products, to undertake audit and to impose administrative fine of r10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

