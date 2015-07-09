FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ubisoft Q1 sales falls to 96.6 million euros
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 9, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ubisoft Q1 sales falls to 96.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Ubisoft Entertainment SA :

* Reports sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2015-2016 of 96.6 million euros ($106.6 million), down by 73.2 percent (75.6 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to 360.1 million euros for first-quarter 2014-2015

* Says the first-quarter 2015-16 sales figure was higher than the target of about 80 million euros announced when Ubisoft released its fiscal 2014-15 results

* Expects second-quarter 2015-2016 sales to come in at about 90 million euros

* Confirms targets for full-year 2015-2016, with sales expected to be stable compared with full-year 2014-15 and non-IFRS operating income projected to represent at least 200 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.