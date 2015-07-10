FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding H1 EBIT up 5.4 pct to CHF 226 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
July 10, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding H1 EBIT up 5.4 pct to CHF 226 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - EMS Chemie Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated net sales in swiss francs reached 969 million Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) (999 million Swiss francs year ago) which is -3.0 pct lower than in previous year

* H1 EBIT closed at 226 million Swiss francs (215 million Swiss francs year ago), 5.4 pct above previous year

* H1 EBITDA rose to 252 million million Swiss francs (242 million Swiss francs year ago) and 4.3 pct above previous year

* For 2015 continues to expect net sales in Swiss francs slightly below previous year, but now expects to achieve an operating income (EBIT) in Swiss francs slightly above previous year

* Payment of a dividend of 12.00 million Swiss francs (11.00 million Swiss francs year ago) per share will be requested Source text: bit.ly/1Mjxdx5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

