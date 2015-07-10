FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Worthington Group says Nuna Minerals gets extension to make offer for co
July 10, 2015

BRIEF-Worthington Group says Nuna Minerals gets extension to make offer for co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Worthington Group Plc :

* Requested a 28 day extension whereby Nuna Minerals A/S either announce a firm intention to make an offer for company, or announce that it does not intend to make an offer

* Extended deadline is now 5PM on 7th august 2015

* Company understands that progress is continuing to be made in relation to proposed refinancing of Nuna by Greenland Mining Management Ltd

* Takeover panel has consented to this extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

