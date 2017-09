BRIEF-Data Respons end-Q2 order backlog up at NOK 755 mln

July 10 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Q2 operating revenue 229 million Norwegian crowns ($28.34 million) versus 209 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 14.1 million crowns versus 13.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 order intake for period was 250 million crowns versus 234 million crowns

* End-Q2 order backlog 755 million crowns versus 626 million crowns year ago

* Positive development in international markets combined with record high order backlog in products & solutions segment provides good basis for continued positive development in second half of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.0796 Norwegian crowns)