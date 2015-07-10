FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q2 operating profit before fair value adjustments NOK 172.8 mln, above expectations
July 10, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q2 operating profit before fair value adjustments NOK 172.8 mln, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Q2 gross rental income 219.7 million Norwegian crowns ($27.22 million) (Reuters poll 215 million crowns)

* Q2 operating profit before fair value adjustments 172.8 million crowns (Reuters poll 168 million crowns)

* Rental income is expected to rise during 2015 in step with the completion of the development projects and the continued phasing-in of new leases Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0722 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
