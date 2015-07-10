FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Devro to buy PV Industries B.V. for about about 12.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Devro Plc

* Yesterday entered into an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in PV Industries B.V.

* Based in Netherlands, PVI offers Devro access to a strong technical skills base together with an innovative and developing product portfolio.

* Consideration payable is equivalent of about 12.5 million euros on a debt-free basis, with a possible additional payment of up to 1 million euros under an earn-out arrangement

* In 2014, PVI’s EBITDA was 1.3 million euros on sales of 6.3 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

