July 10 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Approves capital increase for Neol Biosolutions of 1.55 million euros ($1.72 million) by issue of 861,000 shares for 1.80 euro each (0.48 euro nominal value and 1.32 euro share premium)

* To issue Neol Biosolutions shares for qualified investors, offer already received 100 percent subscriptions

* Says Neol Biosolutions pre-money value is 15.1 million euros

($1 = 0.9001 euros)