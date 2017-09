July 10 (Reuters) - Gazprombank :

* Approves share capital increase for 125.75 billion roubles ($2.22 billion) by placing 12.6 million preferred B type shares in closed subscription to Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA)

* Payment for shares to be done in federal loan bonds (OFZ) and with bank transfer Source text: bit.ly/1KU54PT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)