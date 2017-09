July 10 (Reuters) - Synektik SA :

* Signs 20.8 million zloty ($5.6 million) deal with Mazowiecki Szpital Brodnowski w Warszawie Sp. z o.o. for delivery of advanced medical equipment

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7451 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)