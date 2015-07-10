BRIEF-Yalco Constantinou to issue more than 40 mln euros in bond loans

July 10 (Reuters) - Yalco Constantinou SA :

* To issue three new common bond loans valued at 18 million euros, 10.85 million euros and 1.5 million euros and covered by funding banks with private placement

* To issue convertible bond loan valued at 10.2 million euros ($11.42 million) with resignation of existing shareholders of preferential right

* Says that the issuance of these bond loans limits financial cost and converts bank debt from short-term to average long-term Source text: bit.ly/1LZEEfI

