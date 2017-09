July 10 (Reuters) - Yazicilar Holding AS :

* Unit Anadolu Endustri to increases capital to 263 million lira ($98.71 million) from 180 million lira

* To participate capital increase in unit with 56.4 million lira by using company’s pre-emptive rights

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6644 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)