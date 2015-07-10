FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elis Services acquires two laundry facilities in Switzerland and Brazil
July 10, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elis Services acquires two laundry facilities in Switzerland and Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Elis Services SA :

* Announces two acquisitions in Switzerland and Brazil

* In Switzerland, the group has acquired a laundry near Zuerich airport

* In Brazil, the group has acquired a laundry in Fortaleza (Ceara state) on the north east coast of country

* The two acquired companies have combined revenues of circa 15 million euros ($16.7 million) on a full-year basis

* They will be consolidated in Elis’ financial statements from July 1 onwards

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
