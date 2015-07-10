BRIEF-Elis Services acquires two laundry facilities in Switzerland and Brazil

July 10 (Reuters) - Elis Services SA :

* Announces two acquisitions in Switzerland and Brazil

* In Switzerland, the group has acquired a laundry near Zuerich airport

* In Brazil, the group has acquired a laundry in Fortaleza (Ceara state) on the north east coast of country

* The two acquired companies have combined revenues of circa 15 million euros ($16.7 million) on a full-year basis

* They will be consolidated in Elis’ financial statements from July 1 onwards

