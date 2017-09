July 10 (Reuters) - Societe de la Tour Eiffel SA :

* Announces placement of its first euro emission PP bond of 200 million euros ($223.3 million)

* Says placement is completed with a 3.30 percent coupon, maturing July 15, 2025

