July 13 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* DiGi Malaysia Q2 EBITDA NOK 1.66 billion (1.47 billion)

* DiGi Malaysia Q2 Revenues NOK 3.65 billion (3.23 billion)

* DiGi Malaysia Q2 capex NOK 425 million (356 million)

* During the quarter, DiGi’s total number of subscriptions rose by 123,000 to 11.815 million

* DiGi's 2015 guidance is maintained