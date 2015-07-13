FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lifewatch to bring its cardiac monitoring business to Turkish market
#Healthcare
July 13, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lifewatch to bring its cardiac monitoring business to Turkish market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Lifewatch AG :

* Signs agreement to bring its cardiac monitoring business to Turkish market

* Will establish a joint venture with a group of well-established Turkish entrepreneurs to introduce its cardiac monitoring services to Turkish market

* Joint venture will set-up necessary infrastructure over next few months and expects to begin sales activities in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
