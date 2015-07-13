FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Subsea 7 and OneSubsea in global alliance
July 13, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Subsea 7 and OneSubsea in global alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 Sa

* Subsea 7 announces global alliance with OneSubsea, a company owned by Cameron and Schlumberger

* Alliance to jointly design, develop and deliver integrated subsea development solutions through the combination of subsurface expertise, subsea production systems (SPS), subsea processing systems, subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines systems (SURF) and life-of-field services

* Says alliance will bring together Subsea 7’s experience and technology in seabed to surface engineering, construction and life-of-field services with OneSubsea’s unique reservoir expertise and state-of-the-art subsea production and processing systems technologies

* Says alliance will combine both companies’ resources to collaborate on selected projects, engaging early to improve field development planning from the reservoir to the production facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

