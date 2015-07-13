FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultrasonic AG to list on General Standard in Frankfurt
July 13, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ultrasonic AG to list on General Standard in Frankfurt

Edward Taylor

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Ultrasonic AG

* Ultrasonic AG: Qingyong Wu dismissed in China; switch to the General Standard

* Hansjörg plaggemars appointed to supervisory board

* Says Qingyong Wu dismissed as director in Hong Kong and legal representative in China

* Says switch to General Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

* Says has revoked appointment of Qingyong Wu as director in Hong Kong and legal representative of chinese operating subsidiary

* Says aim is to force disclosure of reliable information, which has not yet been made available

* Ultrasonic AG has not been able to meet its reporting obligations due to lack of information from chinese subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

