BRIEF-Ultrasonic AG to list on General Standard in Frankfurt

July 13 (Reuters) - Ultrasonic AG
* Ultrasonic AG: Qingyong Wu dismissed in China; switch to the General Standard
* Hansjörg plaggemars appointed to supervisory board
* Says switch to General Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* Says has revoked appointment of Qingyong Wu as director in Hong Kong and legal representative of chinese operating subsidiary
* Says aim is to force disclosure of reliable information, which has not yet been made available
* Ultrasonic AG has not been able to meet its reporting obligations due to lack of information from chinese subsidiaries