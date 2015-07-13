BRIEF-Citycon: Successful rights issue and adjustments to EPRA EPS (basic) outlook

July 13 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :
* Says all offered 296,664,209 shares were subscribed for in Citycon’s rights issue ended on July 7
* Net proceeds to Citycon from rights issue, after deduction of estimated fees and expenses payable by Citycon, were about 604 million euros ($669.05 million)
* Adjusts EPRA EPS (basic) outlook based on rights issue
* Forecasts that its EPRA EPS (basic) will be 0.155-0.175 euro in 2015 against earlier guidance of 0.175-0.195 euro
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)