FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Citycon: Successful rights issue and adjustments to EPRA EPS (basic) outlook
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Citycon: Successful rights issue and adjustments to EPRA EPS (basic) outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Says all offered 296,664,209 shares were subscribed for in Citycon’s rights issue ended on July 7

* Net proceeds to Citycon from rights issue, after deduction of estimated fees and expenses payable by Citycon, were about 604 million euros ($669.05 million)

* Adjusts EPRA EPS (basic) outlook based on rights issue

* Forecasts that its EPRA EPS (basic) will be 0.155-0.175 euro in 2015 against earlier guidance of 0.175-0.195 euro

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.