BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis approves capital increase
July 10, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grupo Ezentis approves capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Approves capital increase through the issue of new shares at nominal value of 0.30 euro per share

* Amount of capital increase to determine, depending on the difference between the nominal value and the issue price of the shares

* New shares to be subscribed by Ademir Castilho Piqueira and Roberto Takashi Araki

* Share capital to be done within a space of one year counting from July 10, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

