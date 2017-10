July 10 (Reuters) - Repower AG :

* Sale of Repower’s interest in Swissgrid AG complete

* A total of around 59 million Swiss francs ($63 million) has accrued to Repower by way of these transactions

($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs)