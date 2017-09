July 10 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Announces ‘Benfica SAD 2015-2018’ bonds placement result with subscription of 9 million bonds in the total amount of 45 million euros ($50.2 million)

* Says bonds with maturity in 3 years and interest rate of 4.75 pct

* Admission date: July 14 Source text: bit.ly/1NUd2pU

