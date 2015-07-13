FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DeA Capital: Turkish Competiton Board approves purchase of 40.25 pct of Migros shares by AEH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - DeA Capital SpA :

* The Turkish Competiton Board has informed that it has approved the share purchase agreement between Moonlight Capital SA, the sole owner of Migros Ticaret AS main shareholder MH Perakendecilik, and Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) for the purpose of the indirect acquisition of 40.25 percent of Migros shares by AEH, at the price of 26 TRY ($9.76) per share

* DeA Capital owns about 17 percent of Kenan Investments SA, a company that currently indirectly controls, through Moonlight Capital SA, an 80.5 percent stake in Migros Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6630 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

