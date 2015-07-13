BRIEF-DeA Capital: Turkish Competiton Board approves purchase of 40.25 pct of Migros shares by AEH

July 13 (Reuters) - DeA Capital SpA :

* The Turkish Competiton Board has informed that it has approved the share purchase agreement between Moonlight Capital SA, the sole owner of Migros Ticaret AS main shareholder MH Perakendecilik, and Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) for the purpose of the indirect acquisition of 40.25 percent of Migros shares by AEH, at the price of 26 TRY ($9.76) per share

* DeA Capital owns about 17 percent of Kenan Investments SA, a company that currently indirectly controls, through Moonlight Capital SA, an 80.5 percent stake in Migros