BRIEF-IPF comments on impact of credit amendment law in Poland

July 13 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* IPF notes recently proposed revisions to draft total cost of credit amendment law in Poland

* Is reviewing draft legislation to assess whether its product structure will be affected by proposed cap.

* Proactively developing an alternative product structure to mitigate any adverse financial impact to greatest extent possible.

* If legislation is enacted as currently drafted, believes that all non-interest costs related to consumer loan agreement may be subject to cap.