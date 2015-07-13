FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IPF comments on impact of credit amendment law in Poland
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPF comments on impact of credit amendment law in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* IPF notes recently proposed revisions to draft total cost of credit amendment law in Poland

* Is reviewing draft legislation to assess whether its product structure will be affected by proposed cap.

* Proactively developing an alternative product structure to mitigate any adverse financial impact to greatest extent possible.

* If legislation is enacted as currently drafted, believes that all non-interest costs related to consumer loan agreement may be subject to cap. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

