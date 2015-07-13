BRIEF-Scanfil holds 98.6 pct of PartnerTech shares; does not further extend acceptance period

July 13 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Says holds 98.6 pct of the shares in PartnerTech AB and does not further extend the acceptance period

* The shares tendered in the Offer up until the end of the extension of the acceptance period on July 9, 2015 amount to 12,487,738, corresponding to 98.6 percent of the shares and votes in PartnerTech

* Says has decided not to further extend the acceptance period and does not intend to acquire shares in PartnerTech outside the compulsory acquisition process Source text for Eikon:

