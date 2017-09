July 13 (Reuters) - Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Signs ten-year lease agreement with Men’s Fashion in Luleå AB for premises at property Tjädern 17

* Contract value is about 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.72 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4756 Swedish crowns)