FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-European Medicines Agency says started review of HPV vaccines
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 13, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-European Medicines Agency says started review of HPV vaccines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* European Medicines Agency says has started a review of HPV vaccines to further clarify aspects of their safety profile

* Current review will look at available data with focus on rare reports of two conditions: complex regional pain syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome

* Review does not question that the benefits of HPV vaccines outweigh their risks

* While the review is ongoing there is no change in recommendations for the use of the vaccine Source text (bit.ly/1HpJM8K) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.