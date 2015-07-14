FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dairy Crest says Q1 performance of cheese and spreads businesses as expected
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 14, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dairy Crest says Q1 performance of cheese and spreads businesses as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Overall our cheese and spreads businesses have performed in line with our expectations during q1 and outlook for full year remains unchanged.

* Were in line with q1 of last year.

* Expect sales of our key brands to perform strongly as year progresses.

* Combined performance of our cheese and spreads businesses will be weighted towards second half.

* Anticipate that dairy crest’s net debt will peak around middle of year

* Expect usual stock build in first half of year reflecting seasonality of milk production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.